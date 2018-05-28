Bringin’ the Heat

Well, it wasn’t exactly the type of weather most of us would’ve ordered up for Memorial Day, but it was an improvement upon yesterday. Highs today were stuck in the low to mid 60s – the clouds on the struggle bus to make way for sunshine. Boston held steady in the mid 50s throughout the day – but we managed to stay dry, and there wasn’t that chilly breeze out of the NE today (like we had yesterday). All weekend long, I kept mentioning how Memorial Day weekend is the “unofficial start of summer…” Well, if that’s the case, summer really gets going tomorrow:

An afternoon sea breeze will be a welcome wind shift, providing the coastline with free A.C. Though, it’s still hot – around 80° during the afternoon. Perhaps you’re able to make this three-day weekend into a four-day extravaganza?! It’s a Tuesday beach day:

Yes, a little muggy… but not terribly so. Really, most won’t even notice the increase in dewpoints, unless your particularly sensitive to the humidity. Here’s the all important dewpoint trend over the next few days:

Very slight chance of an isolated shower tomorrow (10%) – but really it stays dry through the middle of the week. The earliest chance for showers would be late Thursday, but that’s only about a 20% chance currently (the way I see it)… We may wait until Friday to see more showers and even thunderstorms… Yes, I know it stinks heading into yet another weekend with unsettled weather. It does seem to have been the trend throughout this spring. I don’t know what to say about that, other than “meteorological summer begins on Friday?” Maybe we can break the cycle… soon… maybe not this coming weekend… but maybe soon. We have the whole summer ahead of us! – Breezy