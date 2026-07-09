After a beautiful day yesterday with temps in the mid 70s to mid 80s, we’ll increase both the heat and the humidity today. Temps top off near 90 both today and tomorrow with dew points drifting up to 65-70. It’ll feel quite warm and humid this afternoon, but not to the level we saw last Thursday and Friday.

An isolated shower is possible across the interior (outside 495) this afternoon, but even there, will be few and far between.



A few scattered storms firing tomorrow afternoon as a cold front drops in from the north. Highs still run near 90 before any storm and wind change of direction, cools us down.

Saturday and Sunday offers some great summer weather with temps in the low to mid 80s inland and in the 70s at the coast. Humidity lowers too, offering a great feel to the air for those outdoor plans in place.



The heat does build back in next week with highs likely in the low to mid 90s by mid-week.