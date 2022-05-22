What a range in temps yesterday as the sun broke out and sent the thermometer soaring to near 90 inland. At the coast, where low clouds and fog were in and out, temps held in the 60s and 70s. Today, many more of us will find ourselves near/above 90, including the city of Boston. First, sunshine is with us a lot earlier than yesterday. Second, the southwest wind will increase, kicking out the sea breeze in Boston early to mid afternoon. That’ll se temps soaring into the mid 90s in the city, likely breaking the record of 93 for the date. Beach weather is better today too, with most beaches in the 70s and 80s.



We’ll track a few mid to late afternoon storms popping up inland, with the best chance for a few scattered severe storms across interior southern New England late-day. Those storms will be ahead of and with a cold front that comes through.

On the other side of that cold front, much more seasonable air moves in tomorrow with low humidity and temps back into the low 70s. It’ll be very comfortable through midweek. The next chance for some scattered showers and storms won’t return until Thursday and Friday.