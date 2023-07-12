How about that day yesterday? Mid to upper 80s, humidity in check and a lot of sunshine winning out. Wish we could have more of those days this summer!



Today, while we step up the temps another notch, we’ll also notch in another beach/pool day across the region. Temps are set to soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s as more hazy sunshine wins out. While there is the risk of a late-day storm northwest, near and outside 495, much of the day is rain-free.







Will Boston hit 90 today for the first time this year? Whew… it’ll be close. The west wind isn’t overly strong, so it’s possible a sea breeze caps temps in the upper 80s at Logan Airport, where the official city temps in taken. With that said, Downtown Boston, Back Bay, Fenway, and other areas of the city that’s not on the water’s edge will likely push into the lower 90s. Low 90s will be common across much of eastern Mass. Even Cape Cod runs mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Tomorrow, temps will be similar, just a couple degrees cooler, but also more humid with the chance for a few isolated storms northwest of Boston in the afternoon.

Showers and storms are likely more widespread again Friday with highs in the low 80s and dew points running past 70 as high humidity surges in.

The weekend does offer more showers and storms with Saturday being the better day as storms are more isolated and breaks of sun more numerous. Showers and storms will likely be more numerous again by Sunday afternoon.