Sitting here tonight at roughly 4pm, it would be nice to recap the storm but we just can’t to that as it’s still raining. It’s been raining all day and we’ll probably double our rain tally between now and when it’s over around midnight tonight. As far as the wind is concerned, that’s also just starting to ramp up so any list of peak wind gusts would quickly become out of date.

But yes, the rain will finally wind down tonight somewhere around midnight with a drier day on the way for Thursday. There could be a few flurries but that would be all.

Tomorrow will still be a windy day, but it’ll be down quite a bit from today. Below what we’d consider damaging, but with colder temperatures and wind gusts still up near 30 mph, it’ll be a brisk day.

So Thursday is a windy, cold and brisk day. We’ll have sun in the morning with skies becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind continues to back down into Friday but still a chilly breeze will try to hang on. While the wind may be less, the air temperatures Friday will be even colder, so the takeaway is two cold days to end the week!