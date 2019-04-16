Brisk, But Bright

It was certainly a wild weather day yesterday as we tracked morning thunderstorms, then sunny and warm conditions, followed by another round of showers/downpours before cool, gusty winds settled in. Hopefully, many of you runners found it easier to deal with than last year’s weather, although it did get a bit warm on the route for a couple hours.

While the busy breeze is with us today, the pattern is more settled as sunshine wins out. Highs today nudge 60 degrees, but will feel cooler thanks to a gusty wind that pushes 25-35mph out of the northwest. Tomorrow looks great, sure a bit cooler at the coast with sea breezes kicking in, but it will be bright with highs near 60 inland.

Toward the end of the week and into the weekend, the pattern becomes more unsettled as a southerly flow drags in mild air, but also quite a bit of moisture. I’d expect temps well into the 60s Friday – Sunday with scattered showers Friday, steadier periods of rain Friday Night into Saturday and a few leftover isolated showers Sunday. The best chance for embedded downpours will be Friday night/Saturday.

Have a great day.

