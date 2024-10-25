Hopefully you enjoyed the beautiful fall day we had today. While the weekend won’t be terrible, it won’t be as nice as today. We had a gusty wind yesterday, got a nice break today, but it’ll be back for the weekend — both Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are split Saturday and Sunday. Typically we now see highs in the upper 50s. We’ll be above that Saturday, climbing to the low to mid 60s but again you’ll fight the breeze. Sunday is a chilly day with temperatures in the lower 50s and that breeze making it feel even colder. For your fall like activities, it’s more than ok as long as you’re prepared for the wind and Sunday you grab the heavier jacket, because you’ll need it!

Temperatures will bottom out on Monday when we’ll struggle to even make it to 50°, but the wind will be less so it’ll probably have a similar feel to Sunday. After that, temperatures start to climb and they climb fast! By the middle part of the week we’ll improve by about 25° with highs in the 70s once again!

And early look at Halloween and it’s definitely a treat for the kids! They won’t need the parkas or extra layers this year as the mild air sticks around.