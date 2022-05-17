After scattered showers and storms rumbled through yesterday afternoon and evening, once the cold front cleared the coast, we dried out quickly, and in the wake of that front, it’s bright with low humidity this morning. Rain totals were paltry for some and beneficial for others, but that how it goes with scattered storms this time of year.



While it won’t be as warm today as the past few days, it won’t be that cold either. Temps still run above average as highs head for the mid 70s. In addition, we will have a busy breeze, gusting 25-30mph out of the west at times. There will be more cumulus clouds mixed in the with sun this afternoon, but any spot shower/sprinkle will be few and far between and very brief. Much of the area stays dry, and even the 5-10% of locations that see a few drops, it’ll be brief.



A beauty of a day is in store tomorrow before clouds and some showers move in Thursday.



Temps turnaround on Friday as 80s head back in. Temps soar over the weekend with highs in the 90s inland, 70s-80s at the coast. Coolest temps will be across Cape Cod and Cape Ann. Scattered storms are possible Sunday afternoon/evening.