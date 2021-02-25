Busy Wind, Bit Cooler

What a day yesterday! Sun-filled skies and temps near 50 degrees greeted many of us heading outside yesterday afternoon, allowing for a touch of Spring in the air to show up. With the higher sun angle this time of year, combined with the mild air, it did wonders for some of those ice dams built up on the roof tops as quite a bit of melting took place.

While it’ll be a bit cooler today, we’ll keep the sun and keep up melting the snow on the roof tops. Highs today hover in the low to mid 40s. A gusty wind will be with us through the afternoon, gusting 30-40mph early this morning, fading to 25-30mph this afternoon.

Tomorrow, temps will run a bit cooler, near 40, but winds will be lighter. Seasonably cool, but bright day overall for late February.

We start the weekend off unsettled with showers moving in Saturday. While it’ll initially be cold enough to support a brief period of snow/sleet early Saturday northwest of 495, any brief burst of a wintry mix will flip to rain as temps jump up into the mid to upper 40s. Expect 0.25-0.50″ of rain through the day. Sunday looks better, but even then, a few passing late afternoon showers are possible. Highs are back to about 50 Sunday and Monday.