What a GORGEOUS day we enjoyed today, with dry air and temps in the upper 70s to around 80°! Even Boston made it up to 80° for a high today, with only a few hours this afternoon closer to 70 with a light sea breeze. A summah stunnah for sure, especially with the lack of humidity. We’ll do it again this week, but first… a few more showers.

I hope you didn’t put that umbrella too far away after the wet weather we endured this weekend. It’s not a lot of rain on the way tomorrow and tomorrow night (likely around 0.10″ for most locations), but it will be noticeably cooler and cloudier than today. The best chance to catch a few light, scattered showers will be in the afternoon/evening – continuing overnight – but then wrapping up early enough on Wednesday that I think it’s safe to say Wednesday is a DRY day (past about 7am). Plus, Wednesday is when we’re back to the “summah stunnah” weather, with afternoon sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 once again.

We’ll really warm things up for the end of the week and heading into the holiday weekend – mid to even UPPER 80s possible! Yes, a little humidity as well… It happens. Friday and Saturday are dry (no wet weather) and HOT, but things could change as early as Sunday. It all depends on the timing of a nearby front. Maybe we can squeeze out one more day of the 80s on Sunday, but for now I’m thinking that things start to cool off on Sunday with a few showers and even thunderstorms. Monday is likely much cooler (60s to near 70) with a few showers possible. Still, Memorial Day is several days away and that forecast could change. As always, we’ll be watching it closely and we’ll bring you every update in just about every way (Twitter, Facebook, WHDH.com, on-air 12.5 hrs each day, on-line, sky-writing maybe, running into you in a public place… etc). Have a great work week! I’ll see you tomorrow… but then by Thursday, I’ll be all like:

– Breezy