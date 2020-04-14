Calm After the Storm

Quite an active day yesterday with both rain and wind. Here are some of the highest rain totals and peak wind gusts over the past 24 hours. Pretty incredible.

Thankfully we’re seeing relief today with sunshine and mild temperatures. We have a lot of sun this morning but that will gradually fade away to cloud cover later today. We will keep a slight breeze, but nothing like we saw yesterday. Not even close.

If you have trees or any backyard damage to clean up, this is probably the best day to do it this week. Tomorrow morning we’ll be tracking showers and while they end tomorrow morning, cooler air will fill in and take hold for the rest of the week.