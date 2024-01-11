The pattern remains active with more storminess slated for very early Saturday morning. Friday is the literal “calm before the storm” as we’ll have High Pressure close by to provide quite a bit of sunshine and little to no wind.

Our next storm will be approaching very late Friday night but i don’t think it will get in the way of your Friday evening plans…..unless those plans spill into early Saturday morning! Here is the future-cast for the storm beginning Friday evening…Dry at 5pm…

Skies cloud over by late evening. 11pm..

After midnight is when the storm arrives with rain (perhaps a brief period of sleet and snow in northern Worcester county but I don’t think Fitchburg gets 2″ of snow this time (like they did on Tuesday evening)…by 3am…

From about 3am until 9am, that will be the height of the storm with heavy rain and strong coastal winds…

When all said and done, here is what I’m thinking for rainfall…

Granted, not as much rain as what we saw earlier this week (2-4″ of rain) but because the ground is soaked, it won’t take as much rain to bring back flooding issues. As for the wind, the timeline should be the same…from about 3-9am Saturday with the highest/strongest wind gusts along the coast..

Once again, some power disruption likely with southeast Massachusetts the areas more likely than other areas to lose power. Also of concern is coastal flooding, especially up along the Sea Coast and points north. The 12pm High Tide on Saturday in particular,

Thankfully, the storm has no desire to hang with us for the weekend, quickly departing by 8-9am Saturday. The sun will return and temps will be warm, reaching the 50s( !!) but we’ll hold onto a gusty wind for the day. Sunday offers more sun and cooler temps and perhaps we see snow return to the region early next week. One storm at a time tho.

Ciao for now!

~JR