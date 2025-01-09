That dang wind has been relentless! Boston hasn’t seen winds under 25mph since New Year’s Eve! Thankfully, that will change (The Winds Of Change, anyone?) during the day Friday. While Friday will start with a noticeable breeze, by days end (5-7pmish), wind speeds should be under 25 mph and for most, nearly calm Friday evening.

Hey look at Saturday! No wind?!?!..yep, hardly any wind to be had but there is a catch….Saturday will be a day with clouds, chilly temps and a few snow showers. This won’t be an impactful event but there will be off and on snow showers through the day. In terms of accumulating snow, I do think it’s likely we see a coating by early Saturday evening (when the last flakes fall). I also think a few cities and towns could end up with 1-2″ of snow by early evening so a few slick spots are possible on untreated surfaces. Here is your snow map for the Saturday Storm…

Not a big deal but a nuisance where it’s more than just a coating. As for the rest of the weekend, Sunday is mainly sunny and seasonable with just a light breeze. Should be a great weekend for skiing and skating on the backyard skating rinks. The lakes and ponds are probably safe enough to skate on at this point (a week of cold) but always check first…4-5″ ice thickness is what you need.

~JR