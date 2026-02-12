Hope you enjoyed the milder air yesterday! It certainly didn’t last long.

Despite the sunshine, temperatures in the mid 30s and wind gusts in the 20s and 30s had temperatures feeling like the 20s for most of the day. But, don’t lose faith in Mother Nature! We have an overall nice, mellow(ish) forecast ahead.

Let’s start with tonight– no way around it, it’s another cold one. Expect lows between 10-18 degrees, and a few clouds here and there. But Friday is looking lovely overall! We’ll be in the mid 30s with sunshine. The big difference, however, is that the wind stays considerably lighter! Not a bad way to round out the work week.

As for Saturday (Valentine’s Day!!!) we start the morning off with a flurry or two thanks to low pressure scooting through the region. Thankfully, there isn’t much available moisture, so accumulating snow is not a concern. Saturday afternoon looks beautiful– mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 30s and light winds. A perfect day to spend out and about with your boo!

Not for nothing, but Sunday’s looking nice as well. Nearly identical to Saturday, but scratch the chance of a flurry. It’s a great way to round out the weekend.. unless you have Monday off for President’s Day, in which case, there’s more to talk about!

Monday, right now, brings the trickiest part of the forecast. We’re keeping a close eye on a storm that currently looks like it’ll stay to our south, but has the potential to track a little farther north. If that happens, we could see a wintry mix and some plain old snow as well. Again, this is one we’ll have our eyes on and we’ll let you know if it does in fact shift.

Otherwise, the rest of Monday’s forecast remains nice and calm. We’ll be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 30s and light winds.

By the way for those with a three-day weekend, this stretch is going to be extra nice! It’ll give you more of an opportunity to go outside and actually enjoy winter in New England, rather than just freeze through it! If you’re hitting the slopes with the extra weekend day, the mountains are looking great. Just like here at home, the resorts have enjoyed plenty of snowfall, and with temperatures in the 20s and just a light breeze in northern New England, I’d say it’s a pretty ideal forecast for skiing/snowboarding/cross-country skiing/any other snow sport.

Tuesday, we get a nice boost to temperatures, with highs ending up in the mid 40s. Wednesday also looks like it’ll top out in the 40s, but we’re keeping an eye on an unsettled mid/late week with a storm or two possible between Wednesday night – next Sunday.