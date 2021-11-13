We’ll have a quiet end to the weekend after severe storms rolled through the area Saturday evening.

It will be crisp and sunny for tailgating or cooking out in your backyard for the Patriots game. Clouds start to move in mid-day, and then it becomes mainly cloudy as we approach sunset (4:23PM). It will be close to 50º at kickoff and then we drop off into the mid 40s by the end of game.

A few showers start to push into the area Sunday night as we approach midnight. Initially the air might be chilly enough to produce a few flakes for higher elevations. The rest of the area will see areas of light rain or drizzle.

That system that brings wet weather Sunday night will hang around the area on Monday. It might be that we dry out and see a little bit of clearing for the morning commute, but then clouds will be in and out where we’ll be cloudy at times, and partly sunny at times as well. Spotty showers are possible in the afternoon. Take the umbrella with you just in case. It’s cool with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

That system moves out by Tuesday and high pressure moves in. High inly make it into the mid 40s, but a breeze will make it feel chilly.

Wednesday is a bit more mild in the low 50s, and then we jump to above average temps on Thursday. A cold front bring afternoon showers on Thursday. This front drops us into the 40s to end the week.