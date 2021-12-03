7Weather- Overall, it’s not a bad weekend in southern New England. The weather pattern becomes a bit more active next week.

It’s cold tonight with temperatures dropping into the 20s. There will be a chilly breeze up until midnight, and then wind dies down. We’re in the low and mid 30s by 9 AM tomorrow. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 40s. There could be a few flakes around dinner time with partly cloudy skies and it is chilly in the 30s.

Sunday will also have a mix of sun and clouds. It’s chilly in the mid 30s at 9AM, and then we jump to about 40º in the early afternoon. We dip down into the low and mid 30s by dinner time.

We kick off the week with showers and windy conditions. It’s not snow this time around. It will be warm with highs in the low 60s.

Monday is not a washout. It looks like there will be a short period of showers in the morning, and then a second round in the evening. We’ll get about 0.20″ of rain.

The wind is more of a concern and it’s something we will be watching as we get closer. As of now, the windiest window is in the later part of the afternoon and into the evening. It looks like some of the area could see wind gusts between 40-50mph, maybe up to 60mph on the Cape. These would be damaging wind gusts that would cause big tree branches to break.

We go from the low 60s on Monday to the 30s on Tuesday. After that we watch a system very closely mid-week that could bring rain, and maybe some accumulating snow.