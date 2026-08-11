Happy Tuesday! So far the Canadian wildfire smoke hasn’t been overly noticeable due to the low concentration, but there’s a plume moving in now that will make skies hazy! Concentrations will go up and down in the coming days, but overall it’ll linger.

First, this evening looks quiet, hazy and partly cloudy. The Canadian wildfire smoke should mostly stay high up above in the sky this week, with very little amounts nearing the surface. So far our air quality has been okay.

We’ll be in the 80s through dinnertime, after which we’ll cool to the 70s with mild overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Humidity shouldn’t be too bad overnight, you can sleep with the windows open.

Tomorrow we’re looking partly sunny with the hazy skies on and off throughout the day. Highs will be warm in the low to mid 80s.

There’s a partial solar eclipse in the afternoon! For Boston, the partial eclipse begins at 1:01 p.m., the maximum coverage of the sun is only 16 percent at 1:55 p.m., and the partial eclipse ends at 2:46 p.m.

If you’re watching it, you’ll need eclipse glasses. Boston will be party sunny but the haze may impact the view. Temperatures will be in the low 80s in Boston.

The Canadian wildfire smoke will linger through at least Thursday.

It’s tough, though! There’s a chance for some isolated thunderstorms, but if the wildfire smoke become thick enough up above that may dry things out. For now there’s a chance with highs in the mid 80s.

Skies brighten Friday and Saturday with low humidity and warm highs in the low 80s. Humidity increases Sunday into Monday with chances for rain and in the low 80s still. Stay tuned!