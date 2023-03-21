Spring officially started yesterday evening, today was the first full day of spring and Mother Nature is celebrating! Temperatures today ran about 10° above average in the upper 50s with a few towns even hitting 60°. Our west wind was breezy again today but that, combined with the sun, is the reason we hit these numbers today. The wind had more of a southwest direction across our southern spots which is why we had a slight sea breeze on the Cape today and held temperatures in the lower 50s.

Tomorrow will be mild again but more of us will fall victim to the sea breeze. Notice the wind tomorrow is no longer from the west, it’s from the southeast. That will cool temperatures for everyone on the coast, not just the Cape. Temperatures tomorrow will still range from 50° – 60° with the coolest numbers on the coast and warmer numbers inland.

Tomorrow is also our last 6pm sunset! Starting Thursday our sunsets will be 7pm or later! The sun will not set before 7pm again until September 12th. Speaking of, have you noticed how much longer our days are? We’re officially into spring which means a few things for our daylight… First, the days are now longer than the nights! We’ve passed the 12 hour/12 hour threshold and will keep that until the Fall Equinox in September.

Spring is also the day that we gain daylight at the fastest rate, meaning the most daylight gained per day. While our days will continue to get longer until the first day of summer in June, we will start backing down on how much daylight we’re adding each day. Right now we’re adding about 3 minutes every single day!

So with all this talk of spring, how much longer do these spring-like temperatures stick around? Well, most of the week. We’ll hold temperatures in the 50s and near 60° through Friday. They’ll start to tail off on Friday with temperatures falling below average to kick off the weekend on Saturday.

As we say goodbye to the spring-like temperatures, we’re going to be saying hello to more wet weather. We have a few chances of that ahead, the first coming on Thursday. But I want to stress that Thursday is not a washout, not even close. The morning should be dry aside from a few sprinkles and the showers returning in the afternoon. That said, they’re spotty showers and it will not rain all afternoon and evening. It will be on and off showers with dry time in between. The better chance of rain arrives on Saturday and with colder temperatures, the hillier terrain may even mix in a few snowflakes with the rain.