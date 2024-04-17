After a beautiful start to the week, some changes are on the way for the rest of the week. You probably noticed the start of those changes develop this afternoon with a push of cooler air coming off of the ocean and clouds increasing as well. Clouds will be the story tomorrow with a mostly cloudy sky and even a few sprinkles or an isolated light shower. Friday will have bit more sun and the chance of showers, while still light, will be focused during the evening hours.

Rain chances will continue to go up late Friday into Saturday morning, but it’s not an all-out rain. It’s a few showers overnight Friday into Saturday morning. It looks like they exit by mid to late morning Saturday so most of Saturday and all of Sunday look good! Just a bit breezy.

And it’s a big sports weekend here in Boston! Both the Bruins and Celtics kicking off their playoff runs. The Bruins play on Saturday at an yet-to-be-determined time, and the Celtics at 1pm on Sunday.