Chance for Showers Next Few Days

It was dry Monday, we had light showers Tuesday, and now we have a few rain chances the next three days.

So far we have had 1.55″ of rain, from June 1st-17th. Logan has recorded 0.07″ of rain as of 4 PM today. We have had 9 dry days, and 9 wet days (including today), but we are still below average for the month.

It has been a dry and warm start to June! So far there have been 3 – 60º days, 11 – 70º days, and 3 – 80º days. That puts us at about 1 degree above average for the month.

NEXT 3 DAYS:

Wednesday has highs in the low 70s inland, and in the 60s along the coast. It will be overcast most of the day, but there could be a few peeks of sun here and there. There is a chance for a spot shower, and it still feels muggy with dew points in the low and mid 60s.

Thursday has a better chance for rain. Showers look to move in late in the morning, and will be on and off throughout the day. It will still feel muggy.

Friday starts with a few showers early, and then we see the sun in the afternoon. Highs are in the mid 70s and humidity will be lower.