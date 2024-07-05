It has been a warm and soupy Friday so far, and more of that type of weather will last this weekend.

Saturday morning will start very warm in the low 70s, but that will feel incredibly humid already. Even as highs climb into the low to mid 80s, the tropical-like dew points in the 70s will make that feel like it’s 90 degrees during the warmest part of the day. “Icky” is the best way to describe this type of weather.

While there will be plenty of dry time, and some people may stay completely dry, we have a chance for random, hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms. That risk is present randomly throughout the day, but thankfully we aren’t expecting anything severe at this time.

Saturday night we’ll go down to the low 70s again with more chances of isolated showers or thunderstorms.

Sunday will be warmer in the upper 80s and low 90s, and with still high levels of humidity, it’ll feel like the mid 90s.

Sunday we’ll see sun and clouds, and mostly dry conditions. At the very most an isolated shower.

After Sunday, we’re looking at a dry but very warm stretch of weather Monday and Tuesday.

Storm chances return on Wednesday bringing us back down into the mid 80s.