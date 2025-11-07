We’ve got a couple of rounds of showers ahead the next few days before we dry out next week with the return of the pesky wind.

First, tonight into Saturday morning we’ve got chances for mostly light showers. That will keep overnight lows on the mild side, though, in the upper 40s and low 50s. Light, scattered showers will linger into the morning but will clear out pretty quickly leaving behind brightening up skies. Highs will reach the low 60s with the help of the sun.

Sunday starts dry and cold. Lows will drop to the low 30s with highs in the mid to upper 50s. There will be partial sun to start the day but cloudiness will be on the rise ahead of some more rain showers in the late afternoon and evening.

The rain will continue Sunday night with lows in the upper 40s. Showers will continue into Monday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s.

Veterans Day Tuesday will be bright but a cold one! Lows will be in the upper 20s with highs in the low 40s. However, the kicker here is the wind. The breezy conditions will make it feel about 5 to 10 degrees colder than it really is so bundle up!

Wednesday won’t be far off. The morning will start off cold in the upper 20s and low 30s with highs in the upper 40s. Even with partial sun, breezy conditions will make it feel like the dead of winter.

Thursday: mid 30s to near 50 degrees with partial sun and a breeze.

Friday the temperatures will drop again to the upper 20s in the morning to the mid 40s in the afternoon. Stay tuned!