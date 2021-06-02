It was a beautiful Wednesday afternoon with highs stretching into the upper 70s to low 80s.

After a mostly to partly sunny day, we’ll see increasing clouds tonight with lows dipping into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow, highs will be in the 70s with scattered showers. A few rumbles of thunder are possible south.

Friday also brings a chance for showers/storms, but we’re not tracking complete washouts for the end of the week.

This weekend, temperatures heat up and we see 90s return. The 90s look to stick around for several days making it our first possible heat wave of the year — making it on the list for one of the earliest heat waves.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring a chance for afternoon storms, otherwise it will be hot and humid from Sunday through Wednesday.