Change of Seasons in Hours

Today was one of those days when you just needed to pack your entire closet when you left the house. Summer like, warm, and humid this morning… fall-like temperatures this evening with cool breeze… separated by rain showers this afternoon. Highs shortly after the noon hour topped out near 80 degrees for many. By 5pm (the time of this blog) we’ve fallen to the low 60s!

The chilly air will continue to pour in tonight from the north and we’ll struggle to make any ground tomorrow. In fact, we will have high temperatures stuck in the 50s tomorrow. The chilly air will be with us for a while… all the way through the weekend so keep the layers handy.

If there is a positive to the chilly air, the leaves will really start to pop. And this weekend looks fantastic to check them out — colors are nearing peak across Northern New England. And if your backyard leaves are already falling and you have some cleaning to do, Saturday could be a great day to spend outside (even if it’s yard work) with sunshine and temperatures near 60 degrees.