There’s not much of a difference this morning, but change is on the way as the higher humidity, and the hottest air, gets kicked out of Southern New England. Dew points start in the low to mid 70s with morning with scattered showers, but as we dry out by midday, we’ll start to lower the humidity too. For most locations, late afternoon dew points fall back into the 50s to low 60s, with the exception of far Southeast Mass. It’ll be warm today, but it won’t be quite as hot as temps max out in the mid to upper 80s.

Tonight, finally so more comfortable sleeping weather is in place as temps fade back into the upper 50s to mid 60s.

The combo of lower temps and MUCH lower humidity tomorrow will set up a spectacular day with highs in the mid 80s inland, 75-80 at the coast. While the weekend is a bit warm, mid 80s to 90, the humidity is relatively on the lower side. Overall.. great beach/pool weather as well as comfortable enough to be great golf or cookout weather.

Mugginess and scattered storms return mid week next week.