How are we doing after the time change? A little sleepy, perhaps? Well, if you need something to look forward to today, just know that with the clocks springing forward an hour, our sunset won’t be until 6:42 PM! So we’ve got that going for us, which is nice.

While the weather this morning may not seem so nice, just know it gets nicer from here. As we await the passage of a cold front, it’s gray and murky with low-hanging clouds and fog this morning.



We’re also still looking at a few showers — light, but still something to note if you’re planning to be outside this morning.

As we head into the afternoon and the front pushes east, we’ll see lingering showers for the South Coast, Cape & Islands, but clearing conditions further west. These showers will move out mid-afternoon.

Despite the clouds and showers, we’ll see temperatures in the mid 50s thanks to a trend of warmer air moving into the region!

That airflow (largely out of the WSW) will be important in the coming days!

That’s because, in conjunction with plenty of sunshine, it’ll push temperatures into the low to mid 60s Monday (it’ll be breezy as well), and mid to upper 60s Tuesday. Conditions will be fantastic for anyone who’s been itching to spend time outside without shivering!

For the record, both of those days, temperatures will be 20+ degrees above average for most areas. The average high for this time of year is roughly 43 degrees. Our temperatures will be more aligned with the average highs of early May!

Highs will stay above average through the rest of the 7-day stretch– however, they won’t be as warm, and the weather will be more unsettled as well. We’re keeping an eye on a shower or two that could pop up on Wednesday. That said, the next impactful storm looks to arrive Thursday, starting with rain, then transitioning to a mix and some snow as temperatures cool overnight.