November certainly has had its fair share of chill — especially as of late. Actually, the first 10 days of the month were pretty “normal” for November standards seeing about equal above and below average days and a few that ended exactly average. That changed the last week and a half where the cold air has dominated. With the persistent cold as of late, November is now running about a degree blow normal.

The next two days will be no different. Both Wednesday and Thursday will end up as “cold” days, but compared to what we’ve had as of late, it actually won’t be that bad outside. Yes, temperatures will be cool, but that pesky wind that has been plaguing us the last few days will finally shut off. So while we stay in the 40s for Wednesday and Thursday, at least we won’t have a biting wind on top of it. That should help dramatically if you are out and about tomorrow. The planner below for tomorrow should also roughly mirror how things shape up for Thursday.

The one downside of losing the wind is overnight temperatures can get quite cold. Tonight most of us will fall to the 20s, and even quite a few in the lower 20s. The same thing can be said for tomorrow night into Thursday morning. So cold starts and chilly afternoons on the way — but at least without the biting wind.