The cold air starts to ease it’s grip on us today as temps rebound into the lower 30s this afternoon. The winds will be lighter too, allowing for a decent winter day overall. Sure, it’ll still be below average, but with less wind, it won’t feel as uncomfortable.

Tonight won’t be as cold either, with temps in the 20s. Both Wednesday and Thursday will trend back toward the average high of the lower 40s in the afternoon. In fact, Thursday, temps slide into the upper 40s late into the evening as southerly winds increase.

Late Thursday night, into Friday morning rain and wind moves in. The rain will be heavy at times for the morning commute, winds gust 40-50mph+, and temps jump into the mid 50s. Whatever snow is on the ground will get wiped out with this one.

The potent cold front clears the cold Friday afternoon and temps tumble late Friday into Friday night. Gusty winds redevelop out of the west Friday night as the colder air comes pouring back in.



The weekend starts chilly, 30s Saturday and then near average, low 40s Sunday. Other than a few spotty Sunday showers, the weekend looks mainly dry too.