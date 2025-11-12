With clouds, a few flurries and a gusty wind yesterday, it certainly felt like winter as temps were stuck in the 30s for most. Factor in the wind, and it felt like the 20s.

What worked out nicely last evening, was a sliver of clearer skies, allowing for many to catch a glimpse of the northern lights. A strong geomagnetic storm G4, sent the Kp index all the way to 8.67, allowing for the aurora to be seen pretty far south in latitude. It was on par with what happen back in October 2024. Today, into tonight, the Kp index is forecasted to be near 7, perhaps lingering some color in the sky into tonight, albeit may not be to the extent of what we saw last evening.

Above is from Jesse in Methuen

Above is from Nate in Brookline, NH



As beautiful as the skies were last evening, they’ll be quite dull today with a lot of clouds. This morning, we’ll even track a few flurries. Highs max out in the low to mid 40s this afternoon. The breeze gusts 20-30mph, which won’t be as strong as yesterday.

Tomorrow, highs max out in the mid 40s to near 50. It’ll be a bit breezy, but dry, including for the Pats game at Gillette.

Friday is cool and breezy with highs in the mid 40s.

The weekend starts dry, but wet weather advances in Saturday night into Sunday morning.