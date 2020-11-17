Chillier Air Before A Warm-Up

Colder air builds in the next few days as temps go below average for mid November. With a mix of sun and clouds today and highs in the mid 40s, it’ll feel chilly, but much of the day is dry. With that said, there will be a few isolated rain/snow showers late today/this evening, but 80-90% of the area will remain dry.

Skies clear out overnight and temps tumble back into the 20s. With a cold Canadian airmass pushing in tomorrow, despite the sunshine, temperatures won’t get out of the 30s. Factor in a wind that runs 10-15mph with gusts 20-25mph, and wind chills hold in the 20s.

The chilly air won’t last all that long though as highs head back into the 50s to near 60 by Friday, and stay there through the weekend. The weekend looks dry too with a chance for showers not returning until Monday.