Feel the difference outside this morning? We’re running about 10 degrees colder than yesterday morning as temps run in the upper 20s to low 30s to start the day. Add in a breeze, and wind chills run near 20. With quite a bit of sunshine in place, we’ll warm into the lower 40s, close to average for the time of year. The breeze gusts 15-20mph from time to time today.

Tomorrow, we’ll keep the sunshine, but the breeze picks up, gusting to 30mph. The stronger winds, combined with highs topping out in the low to mid 30s, will certainly give us a winter feel to the air.

The chilly air is still with us Friday, however, the breeze won’t be nearly as strong.



We’ll moderate the temps into the weekend and approach 50 degrees by Christmas Day.

The pattern stays dry through Christmas too, allowing for great weather to wrap up holiday errands or travel. The next chance of rain doesn’t arrive until Tuesday night or Wednesday of next week.