We’re feeling the difference this morning as much cooler air, and more seasonable air, is in place. Highs today won’t get out of the 50s despite a ton of sunshine.

With clear skies in place tonight, temps tumble. It will be the coolest start of the season for many tomorrow morning and with expected temps near or below freezing, freeze warnings/frost advisories have been hoisted.



After a chilly start, the rebound is nice tomorrow with highs heading back into the low 60s.



Saturday looks good too with sun to increasing clouds and highs in the mid 60s.

Although the weekend starts dry, the weather will likely go downhill by Sunday afternoon with wet weather arriving from south to north and a breeze along the coast increasing in the afternoon. As a coastal low off the mid-Atlantic drifts closer, rain and gusty winds may become widespread Sunday night, through Monday, potentially washing out the end of the long holiday weekend. With the strongest winds on Monday, that are onshore, we’ll watch the potential of some coastal flooding and beach erosion too. Yup, a Fall nor’easter in the making. Rain amounts and max winds will be dependent on how far north the storm gets, but at this point, I’d expect a good dose of rain/wind for Monday.

Heading north for the weekend to check out the foliage? It’ll likely take until Sunday night/Monday before the rain starts there, meaning Saturday looks great, and even Sunday is mainly dry.