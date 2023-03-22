What a day we had for ourselves yesterday as temps pushed to near 60 and sunshine kept it nice and dry. Today, we’ll keep the dry trend going, but more mid to high level clouds mix in. Additionally, the biggest difference today will be the onshore wind at the coast that’ll keep it chillier across far eastern Massachusetts. Inland, temps rival yesterday’s highs and the numbers drift up to near 60 degrees.

Tomorrow is milder at the coast as most locations warm to 55-60. It’ll be a bit unsettled at times with scattered showers and a gusty winds. While we don’t get a lot of rain, it’ll be enough to keep the umbrella handy and expect some slow downs and puddles on the road from time to time. Rain totals generally run near or under 0.25″.

Friday will be dry before Saturday afternoon and Saturday night turn cold and wet. We’ll likely see a mixed bag of precip across the northern Worcester Hills as sleet and snow mixed in. Across Ski Country, this will be mostly snow.





Sunday is dry and seasonable.