Chillier Pattern Ahead, Cold Weekend

A seasonably cold start kicks off this Thursday morning as temperatures run along the averages as morning lows start near 20 and day time highs finish up around 35. Throw in a few flurries and light snow showers, and it’ll certainly feel and look like winter.

Temps tomorrow won’t be as low as highs reach the upper 30s to mid 40s, warmest in SE Mass.

The relatively milder air won’t last long as cold air comes crashing back in for the weekend. Add in a gusty wind Saturday, and wind chills will run in the teens during the day, and dip to near 0 Saturday evening!

Next week is seasonably cold with temps in the 30s. We’ll also watch the potential of some snow on Tuesday if the storm to our south is close enough.