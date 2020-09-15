Chillier Today, Smoky Haze

Feel that chill in the air? No doubt it was a chilly one this morning as lows plummeted to one of their coldest starts in over 3 months. In fact, in Boston, the low temp of 50 was the coldest start since the 49 the city hit on June 2nd. It’ll remain cool today, with highs only in the low to mid 60s.

What would be a sun-filled day with lots of blue skies, is marred by a smoky haze thanks to the wild fires out west, producing smoke that’s caught up in the westerly flow and streaming all the way into New England. We’ll likely see the hazy sky for today and tomorrow before the steering winds clear the air late in the week. Below, you can see the connection of smoke particles from the west coast, all the way to New England.

It’ll be milder again tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70s, then in the low 80s Thursday. A front will cross Friday with a few spotty showers Thursday night and Friday AM. A touch of early October shows up this weekend with highs in the low 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

In the tropics, Sally will make landfall near the MS/AL border tonight. With it being a low moving storm, exceeding high rainfall totals are likely. Flooding rains will be a problem from the Western Florida Panhandle to southeast Mississippi, where 10-20″ of rain will fall.