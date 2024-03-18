While the milder air has been nice, the above average trend comes to an end this week. Expect temps to be near seasonable or below seasonable levels for much of this upcoming week. Nothing close to record breaking, but certainly a change from where we have been.



Today, we’ll start the cooling trend with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. The breeze is gusty out of the west to northwest at 20-30mph at times. It’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow is even cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s as a sunny morning yields to more midday clouds in the mix.



Wednesday, we bump the temps back up to near 50 with a few scattered showers moving in late-day/evening.



Thursday and Friday look chilly. Lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s. It’ll be dry both days.



Saturday brings the next chance for rain/snow showers.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox Email address Submit