In the wake of yesterday’s nor’easter, plenty of cold air poured in overnight allow for an icy start to the day. Give that March sunshine a chance to work, and most driveways thawed out just fine. However, you need to get that snow off the roof of the car! I can’t stress that one enough. Once that snowpack starts to melt a bit along the surface of the car top, that’s it, first stop you make, that glacier up top is heading for your windshield obstructing your view. Either that, chunks fly off the top of your car and hit the one behind you. Either way, clean it up.



Snowmelt refreezes tonight, only to melt a bit tomorrow more tomorrow. The forecast is cool for this time of year, but relatively quiet over the next couple of days.

The next system to watch is over the weekend. An area of low pressure quickly dives from the Midwest on Saturday to south of the New England coastline Saturday night. In the process some afternoon rain and snow showers may get thrown in our way with snow inland and rain near the coast. Once the energy transfers off the coast on Saturday night, east winds bend more northeast and rain showers could transition to a steadier snow in eastern Mass if the area of low pressure is close enough to the coast. So we’ll have to watch that potential Saturday night into Sunday morning. No powerful winds or coastal flooding with this system though. We’ll keep an eye on it the next couple of days. Temps this weekend will run in the mid to upper 30s in the afternoon.



Monday and Tuesday we near seasonal levels, low to mid 40s. Perhaps even a 50 on Tuesday before the next cold front sends us back to the low 30s Wednesday. Oh, and yeh, Spring starts Monday… Spring weather, however, will be a bit more delayed.

@clamberton7 – twitter