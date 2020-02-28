Chillin’ Into The Weekend

Yesterday’s strong winds managed to help deliver a chill in the air overnight and that chill will continue today. While winds won’t be as strong as the 40-50mph gusts we saw yesterday, they’ll still gust 30-35mph as winds chills go from the teens this morning to the mid to upper 20s this afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 30s in the Worcester Hills to lower 40s near the coast.

More clouds are in the mix tomorrow as temps run in the low to mid 30s for highs. A passing flurry is possible, but the dry air wins out on through the weekend to compliment the chilly air.

Heading north this weekend? The snow is deep across the White Mountains and ski resorts of Maine, where they had more snow fall yesterday. Ski conditions are looking good with highs near 20 up north Saturday and Sunday.

Just like many of our cold shots, this one won’t last long either. We’re back to near 50 by Monday afternoon.