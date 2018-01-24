Chillin’ Out

After some slippin’ and slidin’ early this morning on patchy black ice, the turnaround today was quite nice. Temps moved well above the freezing mark and with a lot of sunshine and a bit of a breeze, many of the roads were able to dry out. Highs neared 40 degrees, a few degrees above average for the time of year. Although the dry air sticks around the next couple of days, even colder weather works in, providing us with an air mass that runs about 10 degrees below average.



You can see the colder air just to the north of us as of late Wednesday afternoon. That air will be with us tomorrow with highs only in the mid 20s to near 30.



Chilly air holds on the next couple of days before we bounce back Saturday after a cold start. By Saturday afternoon, temperatures push 45-50 degrees after starting the day in the teens! It’ll be a bit breezy in the afternoon, however, we need that southwest wind to kick out the cold. Sunday, temps linger in the 40s, however, showers roll on in.





There’s no snow chance through the weekend, but we’ll keep an eye on late Monday into next Tuesday for the potential of a coastal low to clip us with some snow, or perhaps just some instability aloft triggering off patchy snow/snow showers. Plenty of time to keep an eye on that.

Have a good evening.

@clamberton7 – twitter