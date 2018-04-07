Chillin’ This Weekend

Need to feel better about our current situation? How about a page from “it could be worse” book. Indeed, 36years ago, it was worse, much worse when a blizzard dropped a widespread 10-20″ of snow across the area. The 13.3″ of snow in Boston would stand as the biggest April snowstorm on record until the ’97 April Fool’s blizzard dropped nearly 2 feet in the city.



Fortunately, we’re only seeing a few flurries outside this morning as the trend is for the better throughout the day as morning clouds thin out for partly sunny skies this afternoon. In fact, we’ll likely go to mostly sunny skies northwest of Boston. For you folks in Southeast Mass, it’ll take a while to thin out the clouds as mainly cloudy skies hold on along the south coast through much of the day.



Clouds thicken back up for much of eastern Mass early tomorrow morning as a developing coastal storm passes close by. A little bit of wet snow is possible across the outer Cape and the Islands. It won’t amount to much though. By the afternoon, it’s breezy and mostly sunny for a good chunk of the area.





All and all, the weekend is decent, just cool and breezy, and with dry afternoons, there’s no issue getting in the games at Fenway Park. Fortunately, the Sox have been hotter than the weather, and hopefully the winning streak will continue! Go Sox!



@clamberton7 – twitter