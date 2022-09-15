How about that afternoon we had yesterday? 80 degrees, a good deal of sunshine, a nice breeze and low humidity. Today, we’ll repeat the sunshine, low humidity and breeze part, but knock off about 8-10 degrees as highs max out in the low 70s for most.



As humidity continues to plunge through the day and skies remain clear, once the sun sets and winds die down, temps fade fast. While we’ll be near 70 around 5pm, by 9pm, we’re in the upper 50s, on our way into the low to mid 40s for many by daybreak tomorrow.

The bounce back is nice tomorrow as highs run up near 70 again in the afternoon.

We’ll reach the low 70s Saturday and near 80 Sunday. Sunday will be a bit humid too with some late-day or evening scattered showers possible. As the front wavers around New England early next week, a few scattered showers will be possible from time to time.