Chilling Today, Soaking Tomorrow

Safe to say the feel of Fall is in the air, as the last couple of mornings have provided plenty of coolness with temperatures widespread in the 40s outside the City of Boston. This morning, not only do we start cool, but we also have a gusty northeasterly breeze kicking in as low clouds back in off the ocean.

Low clouds are tough to break, but at times, some breaks of sun are possible as highs hold near 60. Factor in a gusty wind, and it’s a light jacket type day for sure.

Tomorrow, we’ll track a soaking rain that settles in. While light rain is possible mid to late morning, it’s really in the afternoon and into the evening, when the most drenching rains settle on in. That rain will be ahead and along a warm front. As that warm front snaps through, the potential for a locally strong storm along the South Coast is possible in the late afternoon/evening.

When we add it all up for tomorrow and tomorrow night, 1-2″ amounts will be fairly common across the area.

Once the warm front breaks through, it’ll turn muggy too. Temps overnight Tuesday rise to near 70 and temps near 80 Wednesday with peeks of sun, high humidity and a few scattered storms. The warmth and high humidity are one and done though as cooler and drier air slides in Thursday behind a cold front.

Have a good day.

