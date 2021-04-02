Chilling Wind Today, Seasonable Weekend

April 2nd or March 2nd? No doubt it’s a chilly start to the day with wind chills running in the teens and lower 20s this morning across much of Southern New England. Below is a snapshot of 6am wind chills. The improvement will be slow through the day, only rebounding into the 30s for wind chills with low to mid 40s for highs.

Temps bounce back a bit over the weekend with light winds. Better baseball weather Saturday and Sunday as temps run close to seasonable levels.

Easter Sunday looks quiet, temps in the mid 50s mid afternoon. Early to mid week next week looks dry too with temps 55-60 inland, near 50 at the coast.