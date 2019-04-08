Chilly Air Backs In, Wet at Times

Back to work, back to school, and back to the cool, damp weather on this Monday morning as northeasterly winds have kicked on in. Rain is steadiest this morning, through the morning commute, before showers become more hit of miss this afternoon. Temps remain cool, low to mid 40s north of the Pike to near 50 across Southeast Mass.

Chilly air wins out tomorrow, and that includes for the home opening at Fenway. Plan on temps in the lower 40s, wind chills in the mid 30s and a damp, raw feel to the air. The heavier showers likely hold off until after the game, but I’d plan on some patchy drizzle being possible, so on that regard, I’d have the rain poncho handy.

The weather slowly trends better to end the week, and next weekend once again looks nice after some Friday night/early Saturday AM rain (60s Saturday, 50s Sunday and dry both days). Chilly air and rain may find their way back for Marathon Monday though as the long range pattern is showing the potential for wet weather and temps in the 40s. Stay tuned on that one.

