Chilly Air By Tonight… Weekend Storm On or Off?

Chillier air moving back in today – Friday morning. Below are the expected temps. Skies remain dry from now, through Friday.

Although we’ll knock the average temp down a notch or two for the month of January before closing the books on it, January 202 will go down as one of the warmest on record. In addition, it’ll likely be the 11th driest.

What about the weekend storm? Below is a snapshot from one of the forecast models. Notice 2 things: 1) The storm south of us 2) How the blue lines dip south back in the Ohio Valley. That dip in the Ohio Valley is due to energy in the atmosphere rolling through. It’s that energy, when tilted in the right direction, that can ignite these coastal storms and pull them closer to New England and provide us with a major storm. However, in order for that to happen, you do need the surface low off the coast not moving east fast. If the flow is too progressive (fast moving), it’s hard to capture those storms closer to our coastline, and often times, the brunt of the storm stays out to sea or hammers the Canadian Maritimes. As of now, the pattern does seem progressive, favoring more of a minimal impact for Southern New England vs. Major. However, with a lot of moving parts to this set-up, while the more optimistic set-up may indeed play out, let’s give it another day or so before writing it off. Keep the weekend plans for now.