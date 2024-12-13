Sunshine returns today with a chilly breeze out of the northwest as highs hold in the upper 20s to mid 30s, coolest in the Worcester Hills. Add in a breeze, and wind chills run in the teens to lower 20s for most of the day. Sunshine wins out, so for those Holiday errands you need to run, the weather looks good for that.

Clear skies rule tonight too, allow for the opportunity to catch the Geminid Meteor shower at it’s peak. Any time after 9pm is good, the only battle will be city lights and the light of the nearly full moon, which will help obscure some of those shooting starts. Dress warm and be patient!



https://earthsky.org/astronomy-essentials/everything-you-need-to-know-geminid-meteor-shower/



We’re in the clear through the weekend, but it will be chilly with highs in the low to mid 30s and lows in the teens. The wind will be lighter too, so even though its cold, it’s a manageable chill for those outdoor activities or heading to any holiday party.

We’ll warm back into the 50s by Tuesday, but also track the chance for showers late Monday into Tuesday too.