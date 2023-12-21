Winds have kicked back to the north and chillier air will settle in over the next couple of days. Temps start off near 30 this morning, but won’t move much to the higher side this afternoon as we max out in the low to mid 30s. Factor in a wind that gusts 20-30mph, and it’ll feel cold outside with wind chills staying in the 20s. Even a few gusts to 40mph will be felt across the Cape and Islands.

Ready for winter? The winter solstice is this evening, at 10:27pm, marking the official start of astronomical winter. It will feel like winter too with lows dropping into the teens and lower 20s.

While the cold air remains tomorrow, the wind will be light, allowing for a chilly day, but a nice one overall too.



We’ll warm up a bit over the weekend with more clouds in the mix Sunday. While there may be a spot sprinkle or flurry Sunday morning, expect the pattern to be mainly dry right through Christmas Day. By Christmas Day, temps run near 50! Sorry for those hoping for a white Christmas, no can do this year.

The next storm for us is rain, likely in here by next Wednesday.