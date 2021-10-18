Winds of change certainly kicked in yesterday, as our streak of 75 degrees days ended as more seasonable October air moved back in. With cooler air continuing to push in overnight, we’re off to a seasonable start this Monday morning with temps in the 40s to near 50.



While I don’t expect much wet weather today, a spot brief shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out. The general flavor of the day is clouds, breaks of sun and a cool breeze out of the west. The wind will gust around 20-25mph as high temps run in the mid 50s to 60.



As clouds melt away this evening, temps fade fast with first pitch numbers running in the low 50s at Fenway. Temps slide into the upper 40s by the end of the game and back in the upper 30s by daybreak tomorrow for many of the suburbs. Cool for sure, but pretty classic for mid October. Hopefully the Sox bats stay hot in the cooler air! Go Sox!



It’s a nice recovery tomorrow after a cool start as highs head back into the lower 60s. The overall forecast is cool and dry at Fenway tomorrow and then milder on Wednesday late afternoon/early evening.



Milder air with temps near 70 hang in Wednesday, through Friday. By Friday, a few isolated showers are possible again, but much of this week turns out dry.