Chilly Air Has Some Staying Power

Welcome back to October folks. After starting yesterday off mild and muggy, it’s certainly a different feel to the air this morning as temps run in the 40s and lower 50s to kick off the day. Of course, to get to this cooler air we had to go through a cold front that brought us rain yesterday afternoon. Most towns picked up 0.25-0.50″. Below is a sample of the biggest totals.

Chilly air prevails through today with high temperatures only recovering into the mid 50s thanks to the cloudy skies and onshore breeze that holds on this afternoon. A few sprinkles/light shower is possible this afternoon, but most of the rain action holds off until tonight, when 0.10-0.20″ of an inch of rain slides of through.

A spot shower near the coast is possible tomorrow, but much of the day is dry. It’ll turn breezy in the afternoon, with gusts over 30mph along the coast of Southeast Mass. Skies clear late in the day and that’ll set the stage for a chilly overnight as temperatures head back into the 30s for many!

After a bit of frost on the pumpkin for some Saturday morning, it’ll turn out to be a great day with highs near 60 and mostly sunny skies. Sunday looks good too… mid to upper 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Great apple/pumpkin picking weather.