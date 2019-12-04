Chilly Air Into The Weekend

After the big snow, some cold air is in place this morning, allowing for the slush/dampness to refreeze. Watch your step this morning! Plenty of icy spots are around on untreated surfaces and secondary roads. This afternoon, we recover into the mid 30s to near 40. Below average for this time of year, but overall good the melt some of those icy spots or take the kids to the sledding hills in the afternoon.

Tomorrow is quiet again with highs near 40, then a few snow showers work in Friday afternoon. The system on Friday won’t have much moisture with it and isn’t all that strong, so any accumulation will be minor. Overall, it’s good weather to get out and pick out your Christmas Tree!

The weekend is cool and dry with Saturday near 30 and Sunday near 40. Tailgating weather at Gillette will be cool, but dry as temps go from near 40 at kickoff to the 30s in the game.

Our next storm next week is rain with showers in and out through Monday and Tuesday. We’re well into the 40s Monday and 50s on Tuesday.